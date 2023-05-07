St. Paul teacher named 'Teacher of the Year'

article

A St. Paul high school math teacher has been named Minnesota's 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Michael Houston has taught at Harding High School for 19 years and he's also been a football coach for 18 of those years.

Houston was chosen by an Education Minnesota committee in part for his ability to engage with students of color. Also, he was raised in a single-parent household and was the first in his family to graduate from college. Houston says his philosophy is centered around creating a "classroom community."

Congrats to Mr. Houston!