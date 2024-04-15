St. Paul police searching for suspect after sexual assault, burglary

article

St. Paul police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted after a man broke into her home in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of St. Paul.

According to police, right before 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Snelling Avenue South on a report of a sexual assault.

At the scene, officers spoke to the woman who said she was sleeping when she heard someone pounding on the side door of her home, authorities said. A man then forced himself into the home and robbed the victim of money. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then fled the home, and the victim called 911, according to law enforcement. The victim was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police did not find the suspect. No arrests have been made.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 651-266-5685.