St. Paul schools drop mask mandate starting Monday while cases remain low

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:21PM
St. Paul Public Schools
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Board of Education voted on Tuesday to change its mask policy to end mask requirements for students and staff while cases remain low.

Under the updated policy, the school board will no longer require masks while community spread is "low to moderate" per CDC standards. Masks will be required when Ramsey County community spread levels reach "high".

Currently, community cases in Ramsey County remain low in Ramsey County. Masks may still be required for students who use public transportation. The policy change comes two weeks after the district voted down a measure to drop the mask mandate.

While not required, the district will continue to recommend masks for the following people:

  • Those who are unvaccinated or not eligible for the vaccine
  • People who are immunocompromised or at high risk for a severe reaction to COVID-19
  • Staff working with immunocompromised individuals and those ineligible for the vaccine
  • Staff who have completed a five-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19 should wear a mask for an additional five days after returning to school to reduce potential spread
  • Those with a household member who has recently tested positive for COVID-19
  • Ill students being evaluated by the health office or waiting to be picked up to reduce potential spread