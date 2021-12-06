Organization collects coats for St. Paul kids struggling with homelessness

article

Project REACH, the organization that provides resources for families within the St. Paul Public School District experiencing homelessness, is in need of coats and other winter gear for nearly 700 students struggling with homelessness.

"Kids in Minnesota have to have a coat we know that’s the biggest barrier to getting to school is being dressed right," said Heather Alden with Project REACH.

REACH, which stands for Realizing the Education and Achievement of Children experiencing Homelessness, is in need of toddler and child-sized coats, hats, mittens and snow pants. Due to COVID-19 concerns, they are only collecting new clothing.

Alden said COVID restrictions the last two winters has made it more challenging for them to collect donations. This year, their coat and clothing drive runs through Jan. 14. For more information on how you can donate click here.

REACH is accepting clothing drop-offs at their building, 1021 Marion Street, St. Paul.

REACH is also collecting blankets to give to students and their families experiencing homelessness.