St. Paul Saints claim fans break the record for nation's largest cup snake

St. Paul Saints fans appear to have the bragging rights on the cup snake trend.

Thursday night, the Saints claimed fans broke the record for the nation's largest cup snake.

At the game, fans lined up to form the cup snake, by stacking drink cups end-to-end in one continuous piece. It finally measured out to be 102 feet long.

Whether that apparent record will hold is unclear.

Video went viral last month of Cubs fans making their own cup snake at Wrigley Field.