St. Paul Public Schools will remain in distance learning until at least January

article

St. Paul school leaders say students will remain in distance learning at least through the remainder of the calendar year.

In a statement Friday afternoon. school leaders announced distance learning would continue for pre-K through high school until at least January 19, 2021.

There were hopes earlier in the month that the district would be able to switch some students to a hybrid learning model. However, while the district says it has met 23 of 24 targets to make the switch, the case rate in Ramsey county has surpassed the key threshold of 30 cases per 10,000.

District officials say Ramsey County is currently at 31.03 and there are concerns these trends could continue for the near future.

While distance learning will continue until January, the district says changes made under Stage 1 of the move to hybrid learning will continue.