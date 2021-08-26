St. Paul Public Schools Board considering COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff

article

The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education will be considering whether to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all district staff, according to a district spokesman.

The board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, where the superintendent will present a proposed resolution that the board requested.

A final vote is not expected at the meeting.

In a statement, the St. Paul Federation of Educators expressed support for the district mandate.

"Vaccines are just one piece of a much-needed plan to control the spread of COVID-19 in our schools," read the statement. "SPFE is ready to negotiate with the district on a vaccine requirement and accommodations for educators who have valid reasons for not receiving one."

Earlier this month, the board voted unanimously to require masks for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings. The rule applies to everyone over the age of two years old.