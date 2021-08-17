St. Paul, Edina school districts requiring masks for students, staff

Two more Twin Cities school districts are instituting mask mandates for the upcoming school year as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads.

Tuesday night, the St. Paul Board of Education voted unanimously on the superintendent's resolution to require masks for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings. This applies to everyone over the age of two years old.

The Edina School Board also announced masks will be required for students, teachers and staff for grades E-12 within its district, according to state Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL - Edina).

Other school districts, such as Minneapolis and Rochester, have already put mandates in place.

The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending masks be worn inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. MDH also urging unvaccinated students and staff get tested weekly for COVID-19. Free testing options are expanding for schools.