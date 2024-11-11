St. Paul police shooting: BCA identifies man killed, officers involved

The Brief A man fatally shot by police on Nov. 9 was suspected of killing his pregnant ex-wife in late October. He was identified by authorities on Monday as Mychel Allan Stowers. The St. Paul Police Officers who fired their weapons in the police shooting were also identified.



The man who was fatally shot by St. Paul police on Nov. 9, along with the officers who fired their weapons, have been identified.

What we know

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died as the result of the police shooting on Nov. 9 as Mychel Allan Stowers, 36. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said in a press release on Monday.

Stowers was charged in October with murder of his pregnant ex-wife, Damara Slexis Stowers, after being released from prison after serving 16 years on a murder conviction.

The BCA also identified the St. Paul Police Department officers who fired their weapons as:

Officer Eric Jaworski discharged his rifle. Officer Jaworski has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Officer Matthew Foy discharged his handgun. Officer Foy has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

They are both on critical incident leave, the BCA said.

What happened?

The BCA says Stowers was being sought in connection with the killing of his pregnant ex-wife in St. Paul. Police were acting on a tip that he was at a business on the 1100 block of West Seventh Street when they encountered a man who matched his description.

According to the BCA's preliminary investigation, a man left the business on a bike and multiple squads converged on him as he reached the intersection of Watson Avenue and Bay Street. Before police could confirm his identity, the man — now identified as Stowers — pulled out a handgun and pointed it at police.

Jaworski and Foy shot their guns, hitting Stowers. Police provided aid until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived.

Stowers was taken via ambulance to Regions Hospital, where he died.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras, squad cameras and neighborhood security camera video.

A handgun was recovered from the location where Stowers was shot.

The BCA's investigation is ongoing. Once it's complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.