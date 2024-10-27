MN man shot pregnant ex-wife months after being released from prison: charges

The Brief Mychel Stowers, recently released after serving 16 years for a murder conviction, is now charged with the murder of his pregnant ex-wife, Damara Alexis Stowers, on Oct. 19 in St. Paul. Stowers also faces charges of first-degree carjacking and second-degree assault for allegedly shooting a man in the leg and stealing his car shortly after the murder, just two blocks away.



A man who was just released from prison months earlier after serving time on a murder conviction is now accused in two separate shootings, including the deadly shooting of his pregnant ex-wife in St. Paul and a carjacking that followed the killing.

What we know

Mychel Stowers, age 36, is charged with second-degree murder and murder of an unborn child for the deadly shooting on Oct. 19. He also faces charges of first-degree carjacking and second-degree assault connected to a second shooting that same night.

According to the complaint, police responded to Sycamore Street East on the night of Oct. 19 for the report of gunshots at an apartment. Inside, they found the victim collapsed on the floor. The victim was later identified by police as Damara Alexis Stowers.

Moments later, police responded to the report of a shooting during a carjacking on Acker Street – two blocks away from the murder scene. In that shooting, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg while the suspect took off in his Audi.

Officers say Mychel Stowers matched witness descriptions for the suspect in both shootings. Later that night, according to the charges, Mychel Stowers called the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and admitted to shooting someone, promising to turn himself in, but never did.

Background

The complaint states that Stowers had been released from prison in March and had been granted permission to visit his ex-wife at her home on Sycamore Street.

Stowers had been granted work release after serving 16 years behind bars for a 2008 murder case. FOX 9's archive shows he was arrested for the deadly shooting of Antonio Simms in the parking lot of JJ Fish & Chicken on University Avenue related to a drug deal.

What's next?

Stowers appears to still be on the run after the back-to-back shootings. He has been charged via warrant in both shootings.