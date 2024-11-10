Neighbors recall St. Paul police shooting that left a man dead

The Brief St. Paul police shot and killed an armed man Saturday after an anonymous caller reported he was a homicide suspect wanted by police. Witnesses described hearing gunshots and seeing multiple officers at the scene. The incident is now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who will confirm the identity of the man.



Neighbors recall what they saw after St. Paul police shot and killed a man who was reported by an anonymous caller to be a suspect wanted for murder.

Nick Berczyk, who lives in the area, said it all started when he woke up and was just watching TV on his couch.

"We heard pop, pop, pop, and one of us thought it was fireworks," said Berczyk.

Investigators say an anonymous caller reported to police that they saw Mychel Stowers on a bike outside a laundromat. Stowers was charged in the death of his pregnant ex-wife last month.

Police eventually located the man near Bay Street and Watson Avenue.

"The one hopped out of the cruiser and started shooting. And then, like, there was like a couple more cops that started shooting too," said Berczyk.

Investigators say when they approached the man, he was armed with a handgun and officers fired their guns at him.

"It was upwards of about 9 to 10 shots that I heard. We had the windows wide open there, you know, we didn't hear anything like, ‘get on the ground’ or anything like that. We just heard shots," said Berczyk.

St. Paul police say upwards of six officers are on administrative leave.

Stowers had a nationwide warrant out for his arrest after he was accused of killing his pregnant ex-wife. Police say he also carjacked and shot a man in the leg minutes after the murder.

No officers were injured in Saturday’s shooting.

Berczyk is a bit shaken up after what he saw Saturday.

"You never know who you're living next to," said Berczyk.

The St. Paul police shooting is in the hands of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who will officially identify the man who was killed.