St. Paul police report 6 suspected overdose deaths in one week

Police reported there have been six suspected overdose deaths over the last week in St. Paul.

So far this year, there have been 74 suspected overdose deaths, compared to 47 fatal overdoses this time last year, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Authorities say the rise is likely due to the increase in deadly synthetic opioids being mixed into the narcotics sold on St. Paul streets. Synthetic opioids are lethal in small doses, and it’s very difficult to determine if the narcotics contain them prior to ingestion.

Police say that if you or someone you know is actively experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately. If the suspected overdose is opiate-related, administer Narcan/Naloxone and move the person to their side. If the person doesn't respond, Narcan/Naloxone may be administered every 2-3 minutes as necessary.