St. Paul police looking for suspected stolen puppy

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a puppy suspected to have been stolen over the weekend.

Police said Ida, a 3-month-old pit bull, was reportedly taken from the fenced yard of her home on the 800 block of Geranium Avenue East around 6 p.m. Friday.

Ida is described as gray with darker gray spots.

Anyone who has seen Ida or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Julie Weflen at 651-266-5727.