St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood, city's 23rd of the year

St. Paul Police say a woman was shot and killed in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Calls starting coming in about 3:30 a.m. of shots fired on the 800 block of Cook Avenue East. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman lying in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Responding officers rendered aid, as did responding St. Paul Fire medics. However, their attempts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers, with the help of a K9 unit searched for a suspect, but were unable to locate anyone.

Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to come forward.