Standoff at Rice and Larpenteur in St. Paul ends peacefully

A standoff in St. Paul ended peacefully Friday afternoon, according to police.

St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders said the incident started around 11 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue on a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital. His condition is unknown.

A short time later, officers learned another man in the same area was armed with a gun and threatening to shoot people, Linders said.

Officers cleared bystanders from the area and evacuated nearby businesses. They secured a perimeter and began talking to the man.

SWAT and members of the police department’s crisis negotiator unit also responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m., police said.