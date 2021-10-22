St. Paul Police: Fleeing suspect hit and killed 55-year-old pedestrian

The St. Paul Police Department is looking for a man who apparently struck and killed a pedestrian after fleeing the police during an arrest attempt.

Officers responded to a call around 5 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive that reported a man and woman arguing inside of a vehicle. Officers found the man and woman, and police say the 30-year-old man initially gave officers a fake name. Officers determined his real name and found he had multiple felony warrants.

Police say there was a struggle when officers attempted to take the man into custody. The man broke free, fled on foot, and then stole a warming white Lexus parked on the 200 block of Bridlewood Drive. Officers did not pursue the car, but heard a crash shortly after.

Officers located the crash and found the stolen Lexus at the intersection of Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court. The suspect fled.

Police say they found an unresponsive 55-year-old man lying in the street, and he appeared to have been struck by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramsey County Medical Examiner later identified the man as Brian Reed.

Officers have not found the suspect after setting up a perimeter and sending out the K-9 unit. No arrests have been made.