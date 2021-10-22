St. Paul Police: Boy shot in the chest, expected to survive

article

St. Paul Police say a boy was shot in the chest Friday night and is expected to survive.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots fired around 7:45 p.m. Friday at White Bear and Idaho avenues in St. Paul's Hillcrest neighborhood. They found Maplewood police officers on scene, providing aid to a 12-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest.

Police say St. Paul Fire medics transported the boy to Regions Hospital.

A witness told officers they saw a large group of young people arguing, then heard multiple shots fired and saw the victim lying on the ground, St. Paul Police spokesperson Natalie Davis said.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.