Shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood leaves man dead

The Brief A man was fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, just blocks away from another fatal shooting over the weekend. So far, police say no arrests have been made. Three people have been killed in St. Paul within the last few days, while another is fighting for his life. Police say at this time the cases are not related.



A man was killed in a shooting Monday night in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, just days after another fatal shooting occurred in the same area, according to police.

What we know

Someone called 911 just before 9:30 p.m., reporting that a man had been shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Wheelock Parkway.

At the scene, responding officers located a man with apparent gunshot injuries on the ground near the intersection. First responders attempted life-saving measures, and the victim was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police did not immediately release further details about the victim.

What we don’t know

The St. Paul police said officers secured the scene and began to look for anyone who may have seen what happened. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine his cause and manner of death. Police request anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The shooting remains under investigation. This is the 22nd homicide of 2024 in St. Paul, according to the police.

Dig deeper

Monday’s fatal shooting is the latest in a recent string of violent incidents in St. Paul. Since Friday, three people have been killed, and a fourth is fighting for his life.

On Saturday night, a man was fatally shot in the city's North End neighborhood near Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway, about half a mile away from Monday’s fatal shooting. Police said responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground near the intersection. The man reportedly died after being transported to the hospital.

Police are still looking for the gunman in that case, but investigators do not believe the two shootings are connected.

"We don't believe they are related at this point… This investigation is only hours old, but there's nothing yet that has shown any correlation between the two incidents. And from the other instance over the weekend, we don't believe there's any connected pieces to any of them, so they're all independent on their own," said Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department. "It’s very concerning. Our investigators are throwing everything they can at all of these cases. Trying to find out who is responsible for them, and solve them as fast as we can, and hold the people accountable."

Furthermore, on Friday night, a man was fatally stabbed at a gas station on the 200 block of East 7th Street. Police say the victim was found in the parking lot and was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. A suspect in the fatal stabbing remained on the scene and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a 50-year-old man working at the post office was shot several times by a 28-year-old coworker. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was arrested about a mile away from the scene. The suspect has not yet been officially charged.