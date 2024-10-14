St. Paul post office shooting victim ID’d as Eagan man

An Eagan man is fighting for his life after being shot by a coworker at a St. Paul post office branch on Sunday.

What we know

Police say 50-year-old Roy Varghese was the man shot by a 28-year-old man while working at the post office along West 7th Street near I-35E in St. Paul Sunday afternoon.

Police say Varghese suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.

The suspect was arrested about a mile away from the post office facility.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

What's next?

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, but has not yet been charged. We expect to learn more about the shooting when and if a criminal complaint is filed.

Background

Because the suspect has not been charged, FOX 9 is not yet identifying him at this time. However, court records show the suspect in the shooting was previously charged in 2021 with threatening to kill his boss in a separate case.

The suspect, who worked as a janitor at a senior facility in Edina at the time, told a coworker the boss should be killed and said he would "bring someone" in to kill the boss, the criminal complaint alleges.

He ultimately pled guilty in the case and was sentenced to probation.