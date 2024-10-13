St. Paul police investigate fatal shooting in city's North End neighborhood

article

The Brief St. Paul police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead. 911 callers reported the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway. Police are asking the public for information on the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.



A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood on Saturday night.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said its officers responded to the area of Woodbridge Street and Wheelock Parkway after 911 callers reported that a person had been shot.

Police say they then found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground near the intersection.

The man reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.

SPPD have not announced any arrests related to the case.

What we don't know

Police have not released information on possible suspects or details on what may have led to the shooting.

The victim's name and official cause of death is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

What police are saying

"It's very concerning for us, but our investigators are very good at their job," St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said. "But what we do need is help, we need people to call us, sometimes they can't do all of this on their own. Physical evidence, video evidence, and the help of our community is what really makes these cases come together and hold people accountable."