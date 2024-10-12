St. Paul stabbing leaves 1 man dead, suspect arrested

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead on Friday evening. Investigators believe "an altercation" inside a store led to the man being fatally stabbed. The suspect reportedly remained at the scene and was arrested by police.



A man is dead and a suspect was taken into police custody after a stabbing in St. Paul Friday evening.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said its officers responded to the 200 block of East 7th Street just after 5:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police then found a man who was suffering from stab wounds lying in a gas station parking lot.

SPPD said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers then arrested a suspect in the incident, who reportedly remained at the scene after the stabbing.

Investigators say they believe the suspect and the man "got into an altercation inside the store" before the stabbing.

What we don't know

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to release the victim's name and official cause of death at a later date.