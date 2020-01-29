St. Paul, Minnesota bicyclist dies in crash in Huntington Beach, California

A bicyclist from St. Paul, Minnesota has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in southern California earlier this month.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on Jan. 19 in Huntington Beach.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers responded to the area of Beach Boulevard and Indianapolis Avenue on a report of a crash and found a bicyclist lying in the road. He was unresponsive and had sustained extensive injuries. He was taken to UCI Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic, had major damage to its front. The driver, a 64-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The bicyclist died from his injuries on Jan. 23. The Orange County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division identified him as Adam Nickelson, 30.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

This story was reported from Minneapolis.