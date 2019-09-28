St. Paul, Minn. police warn about multiple drug overdoses in past 24 hours

St. Paul police are warning members of the public about an increase in drug overdose reports in the city over the last 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, officers say six people were hospitalized in three separate cases within just a two and half hour span in St. Paul.

Investigators say the people reported using what they believed to be cocaine before suffering a reaction. Police believe the drugs were likely mixed with another substance, possibly fentanyl.

The department asks anyone who witnesses an overdose to call 911. They remind callers that the Good Samaritan Law protects people acting in good faith to report an overdose. People reporting overdoses should include the following information: