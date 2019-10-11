St. Paul, Minn. police searching for serial robber targeting businesses

article

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man they say has robbed several businesses around St. Paul, Minnesota.

Friday, police released surveillance photos, including one showing the man with what appears to be a gun in his hand, as part of the plea for help.

Officers say he has targeted six businesses along Snelling and University avenues and in the West Seventh Neighborhood, including gas stations, a Caribou Coffee, McDonald's and Wendy's restaurants.

Police say the man has typically approached employees early in the morning, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the safe. But, officers note he has also been known to approach employees who were outside on their break.

The man is believed to be about six-foot tall, stocky build, and has worn shorts over his trousers. Police say he also typically carries a black Nike duffel bag, sometimes has a white and red umbrella, and wears black tennis shoes.

After the robberies, police say the man has been seen fleeing on foot or by bicycle.

The St. Paul Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police at 651-266-5650.