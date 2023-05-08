St. Paul man killed confronting car thief in front of his home

A St. Paul man, who was a husband, father, and youth hockey coach, tragically lost his life over the weekend.

Michael Brasel, 44, was shot as he tried to stop someone trying to steal a car on Saturday morning in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m., right in front of his home. In a Facebook post, his wife recounted the incident, saying she heard three shots -- all of them striking him in the chest.

In a statement, she says: "Michael was an amazing father, husband, and friend. He was hardworking, reliable, loyal, and lived to laugh. Art, automobiles, music, and hockey were his interests, but his family and friends were his true passion. When you were loved by Michael, it was never loud and flashy, but it was always genuine and true."

By Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe for the Brasel family was quickly approaching its $150,000 goal. Michael was well known from coaching youth hockey for seven years in Roseville and Langford Park.

St. Paul police ask that anyone in the area with security cameras check the video to help with the investigation. Hilary Brasel is also asking for any public help to find who is responsible for her husband's murder, writing that "Michael deserves justice. Our family needs closure."