St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally possessing firearm

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm that was used in a 2021 shootout.

Court documents say Laquell Kilgore-Hodges, 25, was driving a rental car on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2021, when a shootout began involving him, the passengers in his car, and people in another car.

During the shootout, Kilgore-Hodges sped away from the area, ran a red light and hit another car. Kilgore-Hodges and his passengers then fled the car to a nearby apartment.

Kilgore-Hodges was arrested at the apartment a short time later. A Glock Model 19 was recovered at the apartment.

Authorities say DNA on the gun matched that of Kilgore-Hodges. Ballistics analysis determined the gun was fired in the shootout.

Due to prior felony convictions, Kilgore-Hodges was not able to legally own a gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Kilgore-Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.