St. Paul man pleads guilty to illegally acquiring gun used in deadly St. Paul bar shooting

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to illegally purchasing guns, including one used in a deadly shooting at a St. Paul bar this past October, U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced Thursday.

Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement in a purchase of a firearm.

Court documents say Young-Duncan and a co-conspirator illegally acquired around 25 firearms between May 2021 and October 2021.

One of those firearms was used in the mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar that killed one person and injured 14. Two men have been charged in connection to that shooting.

A sentencing date for Young-Duncan has not been set.