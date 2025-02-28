St. Paul man fatally stabbed wife; baby found near victim: Charges

article

The Brief A man is charged with second-degree murder after St. Paul police say he fatally stabbed his wife. A baby inside the home during the killing was unharmed but had blood on their clothes. The incident was reported as St. Paul's first homicide of 2025.



A St. Paul man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife after accusing her of infidelity.

Kedu Husen Buseri, 34, of St. Paul was charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: St. Paul stabbing leaves 1 dead, the city's first homicide of 2025

Fatal St. Paul stabbing

Big picture view:

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a home near Central Avenue West and Western Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. This is in a cul-de-sac next to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Central Village Park.

The 911 caller said "someone died" and "someone killed his wife" and then hung up, according to the criminal complaint.

The man who answered the door for arriving officers reportedly had his hands covered in blood as well as a piece of clothing wrapped around his right hand. There was also a small laceration on his left hand and blood splatter on his shirt, jacket, shoes and face, according to the complaint.

That man, Kedu Husen Buseri, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his wife.

When police asked how he cut his hand and if the blood was his or someone else's, Buseri responded by saying "She cut me… I cut her," prompting police to take him into custody, according to the complaint.

Police then searched the house and found who they described as "an elderly woman who did not speak English and seemed confused."

The complaint states officers then found the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman, who was lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket. There was also a baby on the nearby bed that was unharmed, but had blood on its clothes.

Police reported that the victim's eyes were open and her breathing was shallow, but she did not respond when officers spoke loudly to her. They then rolled the woman onto her back and found a "large laceration across the from of her throat, lacerations to her face, and a laceration on her right bicep." There was also a bent knife by the victim's head, according to the complaint.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 3:33 p.m.

Suspect confesses to police, charges allege

Dig deeper:

Buseri was then treated for a cut and questioned by investigators through an interpreter. The complaint states he waived his constitutional rights and spoke with police about suspecting his wife of having an affair.

Buseri reportedly told police he heard another man's voice and saw his vehicle outside the home, adding that the home has a back door. Buseri said he and his wife then got into an argument, according to the complaint, and that she grabbed a knife and cut his left hand.

Buseri said he then grabbed the knife from her and admitted to striking her with it multiple times, saying that she screamed when he stabbed her.

The complaint states that when the police asked Buseri if he killed his wife, he replied, "Yes."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as a homicide from multiple sharp force injuries.

A future court date has not yet been released.