St. Paul stabbing leaves 1 dead

The Brief A stabbing in St. Paul left one person dead on Wednesday. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the 400 block of Central Avenue West. Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.



Police are investigating a stabbing in St. Paul that left one person dead on Wednesday.

Fatal stabbing in St. Paul

One person died after the reported stabbing along Central Avenue West and Western Avenue North. The scene is in a cul-de-sac next to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Central Village Park.

The St. Paul Police Department shared a social media post at 5 p.m. announcing the investigation.

A media availability was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.