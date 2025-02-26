St. Paul stabbing leaves 1 dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a stabbing in St. Paul that left one person dead on Wednesday.
Fatal stabbing in St. Paul
One person died after the reported stabbing along Central Avenue West and Western Avenue North. The scene is in a cul-de-sac next to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and the Central Village Park.
The St. Paul Police Department shared a social media post at 5 p.m. announcing the investigation.
A media availability was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: A social media post from the St. Paul Police Department.