St. Paul firefighters rescue child's new drone stuck in tree on Christmas

St. Paul
FOX 9
Firefighters pulled out the ladder truck to grab a drone that got stuck in a tree in St. Paul. ( St. Paul FD )

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A child's new drone went from underneath the Christmas tree to stuck in a tree on Wednesday. Lucky for them, St. Paul firefighters were working on Christmas and were able to help. 

In a tweet, the city's fire department says Ladder 18 responded to free the Christmas gift from the top of the tree. A photo posted by the department shows a firefighter climbing the ladder to grab the gift.

In the tweet, the St. Paul Fire Department writes: "Merry Christmas! The crew of Ladder 18 helped save Christmas today for a kid who got a new drone stuck in a tree. Enjoy the Holidays and stay Safe."


 