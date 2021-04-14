St. Paul closing 4 streets to allow social distancing while walking, biking

The City of St. Paul is closing four streets to vehicles this spring to allow pedestrians and bicyclists more room to physically distance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected streets are around three city parks as well as the popular Mississippi River Boulevard. The closures start this weekend and will run through mid-July.

Como Regional Park: East Como Lake Drive from East Como Boulevard to Lexington Parkway

Phalen Regional Park: East Shore Drive from Johnson Parkway to Arlington Avenue

Cherokee Regional Park: Cherokee Heights Boulevard from Baker/Chippewa to Annapolis

Mississippi River Boulevard: Mississippi River Boulevard from Ford Parkway to Pelham Boulevard (southbound vehicle traffic lane will be closed to vehicles, northbound vehicle lane will remain open to vehicle traffic and driveway access)

St. Paul instituted similar road closures last spring, in the early days of the pandemic, as did Minneapolis.

The city says it does not anticipate closing any additional roads for physical distancing purposes at this time.