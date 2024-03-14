Irish whiskey, mussels and modern classics for St. Patrick’s Day: Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen explores a world of Irish delights for St. Patrick’s Day in the latest episode of Taste Buds.
She'll start with Red Locks Irish Whiskey. Kieran Folliard and his team mix up an Irish mule and Irish coffee with their signature, award-winning whiskey. After sampling Irish drinks, Stephanie heads to Shelagh Mullen’s house to make seedy brown bread, colcannon, and garlicky Guinness mussels. Shelagh runs SheCooks.Design, and is a culinary instructor and recipe designer who studied in Ireland. She also hosts guided trips to the Emerald Isle to share the history, culture, and food of Ireland with travelers.
Follow along with all the recipes from this episode below.
Red Locks Whiskey Mule
Ingredients
- 3oz of Red Locks Irish Whiskey
- 1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
- Ginger beer, to top
- Garnish: mint sprig
Red Locks Irish Coffee
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon of Demerara sugar
- 2oz of Red Locks Irish Whiskey
- 3 oz fresh heavy cream
Irish Brown Bread
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup plain white flour
- 1 cup regular rolled/ porridge oats (regular rolled oats)
- 1/3 cup pinhead oats (steel-cut oats)
- 1/3 cup sunflower seeds
- 1/3 cup pumpkin seeds (also called pepitas)
- 2 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 Tbsp molasses - Shelagh likes Treacle
- 1 1/2–2 cups buttermilk
Colcannon
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes cut into 2″ chunks
- 3–4 whole garlic cloves
- 1 Tbsp kosher salt plus extra if needed
- 4 Tbsp butter (good Irish Kerrygold if you can), plus more for serving
- 6 cups Lacinato kale chopped
- 4 green onions, minced
- 1 cup buttermilk or milk
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- Green onion tops for garnish, chopped
Garlicky Guinness Mussels
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. mussels rinsed scrubbed and de-bearded
- 2 Tbsp Irish butter
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 long red chili (or jalapeño), finely minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
- 1/2 cup Guinness
- 1/2 cup half & half
- A handful of fresh Italian parsley, roughly minced
- Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- Crusty Irish Soda or sourdough bread for dunking
