St. Patrick's Day 2024 events in the Twin Cities

By
Published 
Cocktails for St. Patrick's Day

Red Locks Irish Whiskey joined FOX 9 Good Day on Thursday to share some cocktail recipes for St. Patrick's Day.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Check out these Irish-themed events happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2024.

St. Patrick's Day events in Minneapolis

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Shaughnessy:

  • O'Shaughnessy Distilling
  • March 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • No reservations required

There will be live music, Irish dancers, merch shop discounts, and more at this event.

St. Patrick’s Celebration:

  • Brit's Pub
  • March 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
  • Free admission

Watch soccer or rugby in the morning followed by bagpipes, drums, and a live band.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Paul

St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

  • Rice Park to Mears Park
  • March 16 at noon
  • No reservations required

The parade will begin at Rice Park and end at Mears Park, the original route walked in 1967. A 100% volunteer group sponsors and coordinates the parade each year, and also donates at least $10,000 annually to local charities.

St. Patrick's Eve and Day

Head to the Dubliner Pub for live music on both Saturday and Sunday along with drink specials and an all-day celebration on March 17.

St. Patrick's Day events in the East Metro

Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl:

Head to downtown Stillwater for a bar crawl that includes drink specials, deals on snacks, and an after party at Freight House and Portside.

St. Patrick’s Day in Stillwater:

  • Charlie's Restaurant and Irish Pub, Stillwater
  • March 16-17
  • Free admission

Head to Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub for Stillwater’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Live music, drink specials, and Irish-themed fun will be a part of the festivities.

Square St. Patrick’s Day:

  • Washington Square Bar & Grill, White Bear Lake
  • March 16 at 6 p.m.
  • Free admission

Come in your most festive outfit as there are prizes for best dressed at this event!

St. Patrick's Day festivities in the West Metro

Schramrock St Paddy's Party

  • Schramhaus Brewery, Chaska
  • March 16
  • Free admission

Head to this event for live music, Irish dancing, a beer release and more!