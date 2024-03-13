St. Patrick's Day 2024 events in the Twin Cities

Check out these Irish-themed events happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2024.

St. Patrick's Day events in Minneapolis

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Shaughnessy:

O'Shaughnessy Distilling

March 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

No reservations required

There will be live music, Irish dancers, merch shop discounts, and more at this event.

St. Patrick’s Celebration:

Brit's Pub

March 16 beginning at 9 a.m.

Free admission

Watch soccer or rugby in the morning followed by bagpipes, drums, and a live band.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Paul

St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Rice Park to Mears Park

March 16 at noon

No reservations required

The parade will begin at Rice Park and end at Mears Park, the original route walked in 1967. A 100% volunteer group sponsors and coordinates the parade each year, and also donates at least $10,000 annually to local charities.

St. Patrick's Eve and Day

Dubliner Pub

March 16 and 17

Free admission

Head to the Dubliner Pub for live music on both Saturday and Sunday along with drink specials and an all-day celebration on March 17.

St. Patrick's Day events in the East Metro

Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl:

Various locations, Stillwater

March 16

Tickets starting at $25

Head to downtown Stillwater for a bar crawl that includes drink specials, deals on snacks, and an after party at Freight House and Portside.

St. Patrick’s Day in Stillwater:

Charlie's Restaurant and Irish Pub, Stillwater

March 16-17

Free admission

Head to Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub for Stillwater’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Live music, drink specials, and Irish-themed fun will be a part of the festivities.

Square St. Patrick’s Day:

Washington Square Bar & Grill, White Bear Lake

March 16 at 6 p.m.

Free admission

Come in your most festive outfit as there are prizes for best dressed at this event!

St. Patrick's Day festivities in the West Metro

Schramrock St Paddy's Party

Schramhaus Brewery, Chaska

March 16

Free admission

Head to this event for live music, Irish dancing, a beer release and more!