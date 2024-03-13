St. Patrick's Day 2024 events in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Check out these Irish-themed events happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2024.
St. Patrick's Day events in Minneapolis
St. Patrick’s Day at O’Shaughnessy:
- O'Shaughnessy Distilling
- March 16 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- No reservations required
There will be live music, Irish dancers, merch shop discounts, and more at this event.
St. Patrick’s Celebration:
- Brit's Pub
- March 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
- Free admission
Watch soccer or rugby in the morning followed by bagpipes, drums, and a live band.
St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Paul
- Rice Park to Mears Park
- March 16 at noon
- No reservations required
The parade will begin at Rice Park and end at Mears Park, the original route walked in 1967. A 100% volunteer group sponsors and coordinates the parade each year, and also donates at least $10,000 annually to local charities.
St. Patrick's Eve and Day
- Dubliner Pub
- March 16 and 17
- Free admission
Head to the Dubliner Pub for live music on both Saturday and Sunday along with drink specials and an all-day celebration on March 17.
St. Patrick's Day events in the East Metro
Official Lucky's St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl:
- Various locations, Stillwater
- March 16
- Tickets starting at $25
Head to downtown Stillwater for a bar crawl that includes drink specials, deals on snacks, and an after party at Freight House and Portside.
St. Patrick’s Day in Stillwater:
- Charlie's Restaurant and Irish Pub, Stillwater
- March 16-17
- Free admission
Head to Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub for Stillwater’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Live music, drink specials, and Irish-themed fun will be a part of the festivities.
Square St. Patrick’s Day:
- Washington Square Bar & Grill, White Bear Lake
- March 16 at 6 p.m.
- Free admission
Come in your most festive outfit as there are prizes for best dressed at this event!
St. Patrick's Day festivities in the West Metro
- Schramhaus Brewery, Chaska
- March 16
- Free admission
Head to this event for live music, Irish dancing, a beer release and more!