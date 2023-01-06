St. Louis Park woman stabbed husband to death: Charges

A St. Louis Park woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death in their apartment earlier this week, charges state.

Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband on Jan. 3.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Poole's apartment on Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park on Jan. 3, where they found the victim with "heavy bleeding," with police noting he had a stab wound to his upper left chest. Poole was at the apartment and was crying.

The victim became unresponsive and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The medical examiner determined the stab wound was about 6.5 inches deep and it penetrated his lung and pierced his heart.

Poole gave different accounts of how her husband sustained the stab wound, charges said. First, she told investigators her husband was holding a knife in his hand while cooking and accidentally stabbed himself when his bad knee gave out.

"She told police the knife would be in the hallway and that she had picked it up to see how deeply it had punctured him, so her fingerprints would ‘definitely’ be on it," the complaint states. However, medical providers said the victim's injuries are not consistent with Poole's account of what happened. The medical examiner didn't document an injury to the victim's knee, and family could not corroborate that the victim had a bad knee.

Poole eventually offered a second story as to what happened, telling police they'd been in a fight and was holding the knife during the fight because she was afraid, though she did not say the victim threatened her or advanced toward her in any way. She said her husband tried to pick her up to move her out of the way and she attempted to "push him away" with the knife in her hand, which is when her husband got stabbed.

She said she didn't believe he was seriously injured, but then he started bleeding profusely so she called 911.

Police had previously responded to Poole's apartment. At the end of 2020, Poole called 911 and made claims she was going to harm others or kill herself. When police arrived, Poole's husband said she was yelling, making strange statements and was holding two knives in her hands.

Poole was arrested and made her first court appearance on Friday, where bail was set at $750,000. She has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Jan. 30, court records show.