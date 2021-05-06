Expand / Collapse search
St. Cloud bank robbery, hostage situation ongoing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Cloud police are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a Wells Fargo, according to police and Wells Fargo officials.

According to St. Cloud police, at 1:48 p.m. officers responded to the bank on 200 33rd Avenue South. Police say there is an "undisclosed" amount of bank employees who are being held hostage inside.

Hostage situation at St. Cloud Wells Fargo

There are no known injuries at this time.

The situation is still ongoing and law enforcement remain on scene. SWAT and FBI are assisting St. Cloud police. Negotiations are ongoing. People are being asked to avoid the area.

wells fargo incident chopper

A Wells Fargo spokesperson released the following statement:

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.