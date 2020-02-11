Squirrel causes power outage, affecting nearly 2,000 in central Minnesota
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - About 2,000 residents in central Minnesota were without electricity for a short time Tuesday after a squirrel reportedly caused a power outage.
The power outage primarily affected the Sauk Rapids area, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office and the power company said a squirrel was responsible for the outage.
East Central Energy reported that the power was restored at about 3:10 p.m.