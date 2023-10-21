Spirit Airlines cancels dozen of flights over 'necessary' inspections, expects to last for days

Spirit Airlines canceled dozens of its flights Friday to perform a "necessary" inspection of a small section" of 25 planes.

The budget airlines said the cancellation of approximately 100 flights is being taken out of "an abundance of caution," and said the impact on its network is expected to last for several days.

"We’ve canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft," the airline said in a statement. "While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations ."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Over 40 percent of Spirit Airlines flights around the country were delayed today following a t Expand

According to regulatory filing in June, the company had 198 aircraft in their fleet.

MAJOR US ARLINES FIND UNAPPROVED JET ENGINE PARTS IN SOME AIRCRAFT AS ALLEGED SUPPLIER FACES LAWSUIT

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that the airline had canceled 11% of its flights on Friday. About half of the cancellations were at Florida’s Orlando International Airport , a base for the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of the Florida-based airline's decision to pull the planes from service for a "mandatory maintenance inspection."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

" The FAA will ensure that the matter is addressed before the airplanes are returned to service," the government agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX Business.