UK's Royal Mail honors Spice Girls with special stamp collection

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:56PM
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
Spice-Girls-Stamps.jpg article

Spice Girls stamps from the UKs Royal Mail (Royal Mail)

The Spice Girls are spicing up their 30th anniversary with a special line of stamps from the Royal Mail.

"With more than 100 million global record sales across three decades, and nine UK number one singles, they are one of the most successful British bands in music history," Royal Mail, the primary postal service in the United Kingdom, said in a news release.

It’s only the sixth time a music group has gotten its own stamp line – and the first time Royal Mail has issued them for a female pop group. The Spice Girls join The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones and Iron Maiden on the list of Royal Mail stamp honorees.

The 15-stamp collection includes 10 with group shots of them performing and five featuring each of the members. You can see the collection on the Royal Mail website

GettyImages-3228386.jpg

1997: Group portrait of the British pop group The Spice Girls at the MTV Video Music Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City. L-R: Posh Spice (Victoria Adams), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), Scary Spice (Melanie Brown), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton)

Expand

The Spice Girls – Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner – were a 1990s phenomenon with hits including "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever."

RELATED: Coldplay's 'Yellow' soars into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, band's 5th video to make list

They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, then split in 2000 and later reunited at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2019, the group got back together for a 13-date reunion tour without Posh (Beckham).

GettyImages-103452136.jpg

English pop group The Spice Girls, Paris, September 1996. Left to right: Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell aka Sporty, Baby, Scary, Posh and Ginger Spice. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Today host Hoda Kotb, Brown, also known as Mel B, teased a possible reunion "that involves all five of us."

"Well, I've been saying this forever, but now we're actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us," Mel B said.