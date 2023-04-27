Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:01 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Sperm-injecting robot used to create babies in scientific breakthrough

By Austin Williams
Published 
Technology
Fox TV Stations

IVF Mix-up: Couple sues infertility clinic over wrong embryo

Two California couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic and spent months raising children that weren't theirs before swapping the infants, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

The future is here. 

For the first time, a state-of-the-art new procedure allowed the first human babies to be born using a sperm-injecting robot.

According to MIT's Technology Review, engineers say this new breakthrough in technology could greatly lower the cost of IVF by thousands of dollars. 

A remote-controlled needle and a camera were used in the fertility process. The needle penetrated the eggs in a petri dish dropping off a single sperm cell. The robot used in the process helped to fertilize more than a dozen eggs. 

"I was calm. In that exact moment, I thought, ‘It’s just one more experiment,’" says Eduard Alba, the student mechanical engineer who commanded the sperm-injecting device.

According to the MIT report, Alba used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to operate the robot. 

Developed by startup, Overture Life, engineers say this new process could be the start to cutting costs of the multi-million dollar IVF operation.

MIT researchers say a single attempt at IVF can cost upwards of $20,000 in the U.S. With a sperm-injecting robot, a patient's eggs could potentially be directed into an automated fertility system.

Approximately half a million babies are born through IVF worldwide every year, but most people looking to have kids can't typically afford the service. The steep cost of IVF and the scarcity of insurance coverage means women getting fertility care are wealthier on average.

"It has to be cheaper. And if any doctor could do it, it would be," says Santiago Munné, a geneticist who is chief innovation officer at Overture Life. 

The company has raised nearly $40 million from investors so far. 


 