Space Tower closed for rest of Minnesota State Fair

If you didn't take a ride to the Space Tower at the Minnesota State Fair this year, you won't get your chance.

The fair says the tower is closed for the remainder of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. A sign on the ride says it is closed for maintenance.

A fair official says the ride needs "specialized electronic equipment" that won't arrive before the close of the fair.

The ride was operating over the weekend but was shut down early this week.

For the uninitiated, since 1965, the Space Tower has lifted visitors above the fair, giving a 360-degree view of the fairgrounds.