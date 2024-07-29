Southern Minnesota prepares for new 924 area code this summer

article

Preparations are underway as southern Minnesota is set to welcome the state’s newest area code this summer.

Area code 924 will join the existing 507 area code serving southern Minnesota, as the area code is on track to run out of numbers in early 2025.

Ahead of the new launch, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said people who make calls to the 507-area number or use the area code should be aware of some changes that are happening on Tuesday, July 30.

What we know

Starting on Tuesday, the PUC said calls to a 507 area code need to use the full 10 digits, meaning the area code followed by the seven-digit number. Calls placed with just the seven-digit number, even if made within the same area code, will no longer work.

The PCU added that some older systems, including life-safety systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, security alarm systems and gates, ankle monitors, speed dialers, mobile and cordless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, and similar functions, may still operate on the seven-digit number, so it’s important to check if things need to be reprogrammed or updated.

Officials also recommended checking your contact information on personal checks, business stationery, pet ID tags, and more to make sure the area code is included.

When will the new area code launch?

New numbers or lines may be assigned with the 924 area code beginning on Friday, Aug. 30.

Those who have the existing 507 area code will keep their numbers, but new customers or those adding a line to their phone plan could be assigned the new area code.

For more information, visit the PUC website here.