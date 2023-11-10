Somerset dog rescue needs foster homes, donations after overwhelming operation

A Somerset animal rescue team is overwhelmed after a rescue operation last weekend brought them more animals than they could’ve imagined.

Six little puppies shivered under a shed until the Coco’s Heart team shoveled them out and got them warm in Wisconsin.

"Every fall, there's an 'out of the cold' rescue effort in rural North Dakota, where there is a huge stray population," said Eileen Demulling of Coco's Heart Dog Rescue.

The team prepared for the trip last weekend by getting six vans and enough food and other supplies for a couple of hundred dogs.

They would eventually need seven more vans and some emotional support.

"It's heartbreaking to see them," said Kayla Kessels, foster coordinator at Coco's Heart. "They mean a lot to you and getting them to safety means a lot to you."

Coco’s Heart rescued more than 400 dogs, the most they’ve ever collected, plus about 20 kittens. Some of the animals came directly from local rescues.

But volunteers also collected several strays, including Nate, who was hiding under a snowy porch.

It took a lot of patience and a ham and cheese sandwich to coax him out, but he’s been wagging his tail ever since. He does need a new home, though.

Coco’s Heart has found foster homes for about 300 dogs, but 100 or so still have nowhere to go. Almost all the dogs are sociable.

Some have medical issues, like dislocated hips from car accidents or parasites.

The rescue operation has a veterinarian clinic on site, so Dr. Brian Keller can quickly treat animals with BB gun wounds.

He did an emergency C-section on one of the rescued dogs on Friday morning.

"We had 12 puppies enter, and we got out and got 12 live puppies, so that was a good day," Keller said.

Coco’s Heart takes care of all the dogs’ medical needs and food. Fosters basically just provide a safe home temporarily.

You can sign up or make a donation through their website.