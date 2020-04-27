Some Minnesota businesses head back to work under governor's executive order

Around 20,000 Minnesota businesses were allowed to re-open Monday under Governor Walz’s executive order.

Bob Riegelman, president of Riedell Skates in Red Wing, said he’s ready to get back to work.

"We’re just gracious and happy enough to be able to open, and we got to make sure we do our work,” he said.

Gov. Walz highlighted the company Thursday when he announced some industrial and offices could reopen. Most of the returning businesses are in manufacturing, and involve no customer interaction.

Though Riegelman is thrilled to be back, he said it takes some work to put the plan together. So, they’re going to reopen next Monday. He said they’re getting protective equipment, moving machinery, and trying to find a cooler for each of their 93 employees.

“We’re starting out where all employees coming in the same entrance, they’re going to be tested for temperature and little assessment done, questions asked how they’re feeling today,” he said. “We’ve got a couple refrigerators in the building they have their lunches in, we’ve shut those down. We’re going to shut down our vending machines, our drinking fountains.”

The governor’s executive order still requires anyone who can work from home to do so and requires those at work to have full distancing, hygiene and disinfecting in place before they come back.

So while tens of thousands of Minnesotans can return to work, it doesn’t mean they all will or that companies are ready right away.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce says they’re hearing from a lot of businesses who are still designing a plan.

“As they go through the guidance and apply it to their businesses, they’ll determine an opening date or returning date and get their employees back on line and design a plan that ensures their workers and their customers they’ll be safe in their business,” Doug Loon said.