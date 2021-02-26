Some Hennepin County services relocating ahead of Chauvin trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some county services will be relocated from the Hennepin County Government Center for security reasons ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.
Many services had already been available online or by phone due to the pandemic.
County officials say one of the key security measures is restricting access to the government center during the trial.
Barricades are already in place around the court building and Minneapolis City Hall. Security will also be increasing around other city infrastructure, including the police precincts, according to authorities.
Services being relocated for the trial
Domestic Abuse Service Center
Advertisement
- The provisional remote services access room in the government center will close on March 1.
- For access to remote services, including advocacy, orders for protection, and safety planning, call (612)348-5073.
Government Center Parking Ramp
- Closed to the public during trial
Law library
- Starting March 1 curbside pickup will be suspended, book drop will be unavailable (no late fees will accrue), and all due dates will be extended.
- Law library staff will be available by phone and email. For more details, click here.
Licenses, certificates and permits
- Services are available online, by mail, by fax and in-person at other locations.
- For more information, click here.
Plats
- Starting March 2, plat signing will relocate from the government center.
- For more information, click here.
Probation
- Beginning March 1, many probation services in the Government Center will relocate.
- Probation clients are asked to contact their probation officer before any appointments scheduled at the government center.
Property taxes
- Payments can be made online.
- For more information, click here.
Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff’s Office services at City Hall can be accessed by the entrance on 4th Street.