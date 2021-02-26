Some Hennepin County services relocating ahead of Chauvin trial

Some county services will be relocated from the Hennepin County Government Center for security reasons ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Many services had already been available online or by phone due to the pandemic.

County officials say one of the key security measures is restricting access to the government center during the trial.

Barricades are already in place around the court building and Minneapolis City Hall. Security will also be increasing around other city infrastructure, including the police precincts, according to authorities.

Services being relocated for the trial

Domestic Abuse Service Center

Advertisement

The provisional remote services access room in the government center will close on March 1.

For access to remote services, including advocacy, orders for protection, and safety planning, call (612)348-5073.

Government Center Parking Ramp

Closed to the public during trial

Law library

Starting March 1 curbside pickup will be suspended, book drop will be unavailable (no late fees will accrue), and all due dates will be extended.

Law library staff will be available by phone and email. For more details, click here

Licenses, certificates and permits

Services are available online, by mail, by fax and in-person at other locations.

For more information, click here

Plats

Starting March 2, plat signing will relocate from the government center.

For more information, click here

Probation

Beginning March 1, many probation services in the Government Center will relocate.

Probation clients are asked to contact their probation officer before any appointments scheduled at the government center.

Property taxes

Payments can be made online.

For more information, click here

Sheriff’s Office