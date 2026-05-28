RiverCentre shooting: St. Paul PD arrest 5 people in gang-related shooting

The Brief St. Paul police held a news conference Thursday, three weeks after a May 4 shooting in downtown St. Paul near the RiverCentre. Five people were arrested following search warrants executed at homes in Prior Lake, Lakeville, Minnetonka, and Brooklyn Park. Since May 4, police have recovered a total of seven firearms connected to the shooting.



Weeks after dozens of rounds were reportedly fired in downtown St. Paul near the RiverCentre during a chaotic scene after a graduation ceremony, police arrested five people and seized several weapons following search warrant raids on Thursday.

St. Paul PD raid homes

What we know:

St. Paul police held a news conference Thursday afternoon, three weeks after the shooting in downtown St. Paul.

At the press conference, authorities announced the arrest of five people following search warrants executed at homes in Prior Lake, Lakeville, Minnetonka, and Brooklyn Park.

Police also seized two rifles and two handguns during the Thursday morning raids. Officials say one of the weapons was equipped with a "switch" – a device that converts semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly.

Since the May 4 shooting, police say they've recovered seven firearms.

Suspect charged

Local perspective:

Shortly after the news conference, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office announced charges against three suspects connected to the shooting:

Zakriya Haashi Said is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree riot.

Omar Abdulwahab Mohamed is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and second-degree riot.

Khalid Ali Mohamud is charged with second-degree assault.

Another suspect facing charges was not identified due to their age.

Dig deeper:

The complaints allege that the violence stemmed from a clash between the Muddy and Vill gang members.

Police say social media video shows Said pulling an AR-15-style rifle from a backpack and opening fire on a victim. The charges state Mohamed is seen in a "bladed stance" as Said approaches the other victim. Mohamed remains in the stance, apparently firing on Said, until Said collapses to the ground.

The charges add that another video shows Said being mocked by another group making a social media video. The group records Said, telling him: "You're a rookie on the drill."

Khalid Mohamud is also captured on video firing a handgun at a Honda Accord, the charges state.

The complaints also detail that the violence spilled over at the hospital as the victims were rushed for treatment. One of the injured parties was Said and the charges allege that Said's brother attacked another victim as they were wheeled into the hospital. The charges state that Said's brother is a known gang member with the Vill gang.

In context:

Officers also said that while the shooting happened following a Metro State commencement ceremony, they don't believe the shooting was directly connected to the ceremony. Rather, the violence was just a result of the large gathering that followed the ceremony.

READ MORE: 2 hurt during St. Paul shooting near RiverCentre, police investigation underway

Downtown St. Paul shooting injures two people on May 4

The backstory:

According to St. Paul police, around 5:30 p.m. on May 4, officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at the RiverCentre parking ramp.

Officers arriving on scene reported hearing active gunfire in multiple areas. Authorities say that officers were then able to secure three different scenes — outside Grand Casino Arena, the RiverCentre parking ramp, and outside the Ordway.

Two victims, both young adult males, were located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

In a statement on the shooting, Mayor Kaohly Her said:

"I am proud and grateful for the investigation our Saint Paul Police officers conducted alongside our law enforcement partners to identify the suspects responsible for the May 4 shooting in downtown Saint Paul.

"This investigation is a testament to the work of our Non-Fatal Shooting Unit and to why we need a fully funded statewide approach. The individuals arrested today for violence in our city do not reside here, yet our city is still responsible for conducting the investigation and bringing them to justice.

"Next legislative session, I hope to see our state invest in expanding this program beyond Ramsey County and Saint Paul to help interrupt violence before it happens and reaches our communities."