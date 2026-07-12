MN wildfires: Gov. Walz declares emergency, mobilizes National Guard

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The Brief Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard in response to multiple wildfires burning in northern Minnesota's Boundary Waters area. 17 wildfires have ignited in the Boundary Waters area over the past week amid dry conditions, prompting a red flag warning for the region. Closures include 15 lakes, associated campsites, and several trails.



Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and has mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance to deal with multiple wildfires that have broken out in northern Minnesota.

Wildfires close Gunflint Ranger District

The backstory:

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced it was closing public access to the northwestern portion of the Gunflint Ranger District due to multiple fires burning in the area.

The alert listed closures at 15 lakes and associated campsites due to fires along with several trails.

Local perspective:

Officials say 17 wildfires have ignited in the Boundary Waters area over the past week as dry conditions linger. A red flag warning is in effect for the area due to the fire danger.

Gov. Walz issues emergency, sends in National Guard

What we know:

On Sunday, Gov. Walz declared a peacetime emergency due to the wildfires. He also mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to support fire crews working to combat the fires.

The governor says the order comes at the request of the Department of Natural Resources.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Gov. Walz says: "Wildfires have broken out in northeastern Minnesota and are putting local communities at risk. This emergency declaration allows for the mobilization of additional resources necessary to protect lives, prevent damage, and help the Minnesota DNR and our local communities respond. Minnesotans extend our deepest gratitude to the firefighters, members of the Minnesota National Guard, and all our first responders working around the clock to keep their neighbors safe."

What's next:

The Minnesota National Guard will provide personnel, equipment, and resources to assist with wildfire suppression and emergency response efforts.