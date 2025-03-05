Expand / Collapse search
Snow emergencies declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul amid snowstorm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 5, 2025 9:51am CST
Winter Weather
A person next to a snowy car in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies starting Wednesday night.
    • Cars need to be moved off the snow emergency route in both cities, or they will be ticketed and towed.
    • This has been the largest snowfall of the season so far in the Twin Cities with MSP Airport picking up at least 7.4 inches of snow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis and St. Paul as the Twin Cities saw its largest snowfall of the season so far. 

Minneapolis snow emergency

What to expect:

Minneapolis declared a snow emergency starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with parking rules taking effect beginning at 9 p.m.

Here are the parking rules for Minneapolis' snow emergency:

  • 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 to 8 a.m. Thursday, March 6 (Day 1) Do not park on either side of a snow emergency route until 8 a.m., or the street is fully plowed.
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6 (Day 2) Do not park on the even numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed, or on either side of a parkway until 8 p.m., or the parkway is fully plowed.
  • 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 7 (Day 3) Do not park on the odd numbered side of a non-snow emergency route until 8 p.m., or that side of the street is fully plowed.

For a map of which streets are snow emergency routes, click here. 

St. Paul snow emergency

What to expect:

St. Paul declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Saturday night. 

Here are the parking rules for St. Paul's snow emergency: 

  • Beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, all night routes will be plowed. Do not park on night plow routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "night plow route" and "night plow route this side of the street".
  • Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the day plow routes will be plowed. Day plow routes are not marked by signs. If there are no "night plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a day plow route.

Vehicles which are not moved from the day plow routes by 8 a.m. on Thursday could be ticketed and towed. 

The snow emergency is in effect until Sunday, March 9, and 9 p.m. 

Largest snowfall of the season at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

As of 6 a.m., Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has picked up 7.4 inches of snow. This marks the largest snowstorm of the season for the Twin Cities. It is still snowing, so this snow total could go up. 

Here's a look at how much it has snowed at MSP Airport this season: 

  • March 4-5 storm: 7.4 inches (as of 6 a.m., but this number will be higher as it is still snowing. The next update will be at noon.)
  • Dec. 19 storm: 5.5 inches
  • Feb. 8 storm: 3.3 inches
  • Feb. 14 storm: 1.7 inches

All other snow events in the Twin Cities this season recorded less than an inch of snow at MSP Airport. 

