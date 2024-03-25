MN weather: Sloppy morning commute in Twin Cities; blizzard warning on North Shore

The roads are slushy and sloppy in the Twin Cities Monday morning after a snowstorm brought wet, heavy snow to the Twin Cities and beyond.

Several inches of snow fell on Sunday, resulting in streets and sidewalks covered in snow and slush Monday morning. Some rain showers are making conditions extra sloppy.

MnDOT's website lists roads as partially covered in slush in the Twin Cities metro area, but roads in far western Minnesota and much of central and northeastern Minnesota are completely covered. Meanwhile, on the North Shore of Lake Superior, there's a blizzard warning in effect.

Hundreds of crashes after Sunday snow

The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday said between midnight and 7 a.m. there were 396 crashes (22 with injury, one serious/fatal) and 339 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and 14 jackknifed semi-trucks.

Watch Twin Cities traffic cameras in the player above.