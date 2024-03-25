Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
7
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

MN weather: Sloppy morning commute in Twin Cities; blizzard warning on North Shore

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 25, 2024 7:12am CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9

The roads are slushy and sloppy in the Twin Cities Monday morning after a snowstorm brought wet, heavy snow to the Twin Cities and beyond. 

RELATED: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday

Several inches of snow fell on Sunday, resulting in streets and sidewalks covered in snow and slush Monday morning. Some rain showers are making conditions extra sloppy. 

RELATED: School closings list for Monday, March 25

MnDOT's website lists roads as partially covered in slush in the Twin Cities metro area, but roads in far western Minnesota and much of central and northeastern Minnesota are completely covered. Meanwhile, on the North Shore of Lake Superior, there's a blizzard warning in effect. 

Hundreds of crashes after Sunday snow

The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday said between midnight and 7 a.m. there were 396 crashes (22 with injury, one serious/fatal) and 339 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and 14 jackknifed semi-trucks.

Watch Twin Cities traffic cameras in the player above. 