Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
7
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

MN weather: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 25, 2024 8:39am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A spring snowstorm brought wet, heavy snow to the Twin Cities and much of central and northeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Here's how much snow we got.

Sunday snowstorm snow totals

MN weather: Massive snowflakes falling in Plymouth

Massive snowflakes fell in Plymouth Monday morning as a spring snowstorm transitioned to rain across much of the Twin Cities metro.

Here's a look at snow totals from Sunday's storm, as of 7:50 a.m. 

  • Wausau, Wisconsin: 11 inches
  • West Duluth: 10.5 inches
  • Hugo: 9.1 inches
  • Eau Claire: 10 inches (a new record)
  • MSP Airport: 8.2 inches (a new record)
  • Chanhassen: 8.5 inches
  • Duluth: 8 inches
  • Minnetonka: 7.5 inches
  • Woodbury: 7.5 inches
  • Corcoran: 7.1 inches
  • St. Cloud: 7.1 inches
  • Hinckley: 7 inches
  • Blaine: 7 inches
  • Prior Lake: 6.8 inches
  • New Richmond: 6.5 inches
  • Maplewood: 5.5 inches
  • Rochester: 5.5 inches

Note: Taking snow totals on Monday will be difficult because precipitation has started to change from snow to rain, with the rain falling on the fresh snowpack. This is creating dense, heavy, wet snow. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more snow totals come in.

MN weather: Mostly rain for Twin Cities Monday

After a snowy Sunday, we'll see mostly rain in the Twin Cities on Monday ahead. Rain could change back over to snow Tuesday morning, with accumulations possible.