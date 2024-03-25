MN weather: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday

A spring snowstorm brought wet, heavy snow to the Twin Cities and much of central and northeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Here's how much snow we got.

Sunday snowstorm snow totals

Here's a look at snow totals from Sunday's storm, as of 7:50 a.m.

Wausau, Wisconsin: 11 inches

West Duluth: 10.5 inches

Hugo: 9.1 inches

Eau Claire: 10 inches (a new record)

MSP Airport: 8.2 inches (a new record)

Chanhassen: 8.5 inches

Duluth: 8 inches

Minnetonka: 7.5 inches

Woodbury: 7.5 inches

Corcoran: 7.1 inches

St. Cloud: 7.1 inches

Hinckley: 7 inches

Blaine: 7 inches

Prior Lake: 6.8 inches

New Richmond: 6.5 inches

Maplewood: 5.5 inches

Rochester: 5.5 inches

Note: Taking snow totals on Monday will be difficult because precipitation has started to change from snow to rain, with the rain falling on the fresh snowpack. This is creating dense, heavy, wet snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more snow totals come in.