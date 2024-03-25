MN weather: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A spring snowstorm brought wet, heavy snow to the Twin Cities and much of central and northeastern Minnesota on Sunday. Here's how much snow we got.
Sunday snowstorm snow totals
Here's a look at snow totals from Sunday's storm, as of 7:50 a.m.
- Wausau, Wisconsin: 11 inches
- West Duluth: 10.5 inches
- Hugo: 9.1 inches
- Eau Claire: 10 inches (a new record)
- MSP Airport: 8.2 inches (a new record)
- Chanhassen: 8.5 inches
- Duluth: 8 inches
- Minnetonka: 7.5 inches
- Woodbury: 7.5 inches
- Corcoran: 7.1 inches
- St. Cloud: 7.1 inches
- Hinckley: 7 inches
- Blaine: 7 inches
- Prior Lake: 6.8 inches
- New Richmond: 6.5 inches
- Maplewood: 5.5 inches
- Rochester: 5.5 inches
Note: Taking snow totals on Monday will be difficult because precipitation has started to change from snow to rain, with the rain falling on the fresh snowpack. This is creating dense, heavy, wet snow.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more snow totals come in.