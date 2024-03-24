Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County

1 fatal wreck in Burnsville, 217 total crashes reported during snowy Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 5:21pm CDT
Burnsville
Minnesota spring snow moves in (4 p.m. update)

FOX 9's Ian Leonard is tracking spring snow as it moves into the metro.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One driver was killed Sunday as snow created slippery conditions across the Twin Cities metro.

Between midnight and 4:30 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reports there have been 217 crashes and 116 vehicle spinouts.

One of those crashes left a woman dead just north of the I-35 split in Burnsville.

The crash was reported shortly after noon along I-35E near County Road 42. Troopers say 51-year-old Elizabeth Evans was driving an SUV that went off the road and hit a tree. Evans was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident report from the crash notes slippery roads but doesn't include a definitive cause of the crash. The crash is under investigation.

Snow has been steadily falling through the afternoon on Sunday but accumulation on roadways has been minimal so far. That doesn't mean there aren't slick spots.

Snow is expected to continue falling into the overnight before transitioning to rain on Monday.