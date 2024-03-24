1 fatal wreck in Burnsville, 217 total crashes reported during snowy Sunday

One driver was killed Sunday as snow created slippery conditions across the Twin Cities metro.

Between midnight and 4:30 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reports there have been 217 crashes and 116 vehicle spinouts.

One of those crashes left a woman dead just north of the I-35 split in Burnsville.

The crash was reported shortly after noon along I-35E near County Road 42. Troopers say 51-year-old Elizabeth Evans was driving an SUV that went off the road and hit a tree. Evans was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident report from the crash notes slippery roads but doesn't include a definitive cause of the crash. The crash is under investigation.

Snow has been steadily falling through the afternoon on Sunday but accumulation on roadways has been minimal so far. That doesn't mean there aren't slick spots.

Snow is expected to continue falling into the overnight before transitioning to rain on Monday.